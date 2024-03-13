Toolbar button for dark mode ON/OFF
tyrantilles
Thank you very much for implementing the dark mode for web pages !!! This is a capital feature for me on a web browser because white background hurt my eyes badly. Now let's make it a little more accessible by making a button to quickly turn it on and off from the toolbar. Sometimes certain elements on some webpages are hard to read in dark mode so it will be very useful to be able to turn dark mode off quickly with the press of ONE button and then turn it back on to enjoy the dark.
Right now to do that I must navigate to: Tools > Settings > Appearance > and check "Force a dark theme on all websites".
Again, thank you for implementing the dark mode in Vivaldi !
Yes should be a simple way to turn on & use dark-mode for the sites that still do not offer dark-mode, a button to turn on or off per site would be a huge feature...
barbudo2005
In the meantime use the extension Dark Reader:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
Look at this posts for more details:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93525/catch-up-to-the-latest-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3222-3/57
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95874/reflections-on-optimizing-dark-mode/3
You can also use shortcut:
That is awesome, have tried multiple extensions, never seen this one...
Thank you, really appreciate!
barbudo2005
For 95% of the sites I use the mode "Dynamic" that is the best.
You can create 3 other "Themes" for sites that look better with the other "Modes":
Theme 1 = Filter
Theme 2 = Filter +
Theme 3 = Static