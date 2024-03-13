Thank you very much for implementing the dark mode for web pages !!! This is a capital feature for me on a web browser because white background hurt my eyes badly. Now let's make it a little more accessible by making a button to quickly turn it on and off from the toolbar. Sometimes certain elements on some webpages are hard to read in dark mode so it will be very useful to be able to turn dark mode off quickly with the press of ONE button and then turn it back on to enjoy the dark.

Right now to do that I must navigate to: Tools > Settings > Appearance > and check "Force a dark theme on all websites".

Again, thank you for implementing the dark mode in Vivaldi !