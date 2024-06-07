Since about three months, I've had this issue with the initial connection to a WebSocket server on a single site running Pterodactyl being delayed in Vivaldi.

The site is working for all other users (non-Vivaldi), and it's currently* working fine in Firefox too.

Every time a WebSocket connection times out after a few ms to secs (increasing over time), a new one is created which usually also times out.

Screenshot of DevTools:



In this case, it took "only" about 90 seconds, however, 1. that's way too long and 2. it happens again after switching or reloading the page.

The "Queued at" and "Started at" times are the same on every request except the successful one. The "Stalled" time increases over time (seemingly from the start of the connection, so after one hour it increased by an hour) and varies from a few hours (like in this case) to multiple days, highest value I had so far was 12 days.

The issue persists when using a Guest profile, across both stable and snapshot Vivaldi versions, across multiple DNS servers (1.1.1.1, 1.1.1.2, 9.9.9.9, ISP default), and complete Windows resets. After a system restart, the "Stalled" time is randomized, however, without solving the issue.