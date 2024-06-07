Initial WebSocket connection being stalled for seconds to hours
-
TomatoCake
Since about three months, I've had this issue with the initial connection to a WebSocket server on a single site running Pterodactyl being delayed in Vivaldi.
The site is working for all other users (non-Vivaldi), and it's currently* working fine in Firefox too.
Every time a WebSocket connection times out after a few ms to secs (increasing over time), a new one is created which usually also times out.
Screenshot of DevTools:
In this case, it took "only" about 90 seconds, however, 1. that's way too long and 2. it happens again after switching or reloading the page.
The "Queued at" and "Started at" times are the same on every request except the successful one. The "Stalled" time increases over time (seemingly from the start of the connection, so after one hour it increased by an hour) and varies from a few hours (like in this case) to multiple days, highest value I had so far was 12 days.
The issue persists when using a Guest profile, across both stable and snapshot Vivaldi versions, across multiple DNS servers (1.1.1.1, 1.1.1.2, 9.9.9.9, ISP default), and complete Windows resets. After a system restart, the "Stalled" time is randomized, however, without solving the issue.
*I did have some issues with Firefox erroring out socket connections with
NS_ERROR_GENERATE_FAILURE(NS_ERROR_MODULE_SECURITY, SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG), though that was shortly after a new cert was issued and hasn't happened since.
-
@TomatoCake Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
No idea about this dactyl thing, but websocket connections work fine in Vivaldi.
The increasing time between retries is normal, that's how network connections work.
Try using an extension that let you test websockets or one of the many sites that do.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/search/WebSocket Test Client
https://www.google.com/search?q=websocket+test
Otherwise I guess you'd need to give a sample site and a login if needed.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
TomatoCake
Hey, thanks for the reply.
As I've said, I've tested using a guest profile, so without any extensions or settings.
WebSockets are working fine on all other sites so I don't think an extension or website would help with this.
How would I provide a sample login here? Sure I can just send it here, but as it's a server control panel, e.g. everyone could change the password of the account.