i am a trader with www.deriv.com and i am used to tradingview chart, as Deriv is not registered broker with tradingview, but they have a simple chart

https://charts.deriv.com/deriv

which does not have full feature as tradingview specially saving drawing and sync with multiple devices , i found Vivaldi where i can sync data with multiple devices, but unfortunately if i saved any chart drawing of a specific asset and i try to open the same using different device, i cannot find drawing nor the asset its self, as the original website opens on a specific asset be default.

i am wondering if anyone find away to sync assets and drawing ?