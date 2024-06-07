Using Vivaldi with Deriv.com broker
i am a trader with www.deriv.com and i am used to tradingview chart, as Deriv is not registered broker with tradingview, but they have a simple chart
https://charts.deriv.com/deriv
which does not have full feature as tradingview specially saving drawing and sync with multiple devices , i found Vivaldi where i can sync data with multiple devices, but unfortunately if i saved any chart drawing of a specific asset and i try to open the same using different device, i cannot find drawing nor the asset its self, as the original website opens on a specific asset be default.
i am wondering if anyone find away to sync assets and drawing ?
@Abdulazi Vivaldi syncs profile data, just like any other browser. If a website claims it provides sync, it means it provides server space to save your data online. You need some kind of account to access it then. In any case this has nothing to do with Vivaldi sync. Contact a website administrator for questions relating to your charts.