Hi,

I am using Vivaldi Mail for some time. I am subscribed to some discussion mailing lists. I noticed a problem.

I am using external mail services (mail server) configured in Vivaldi Mail. When I try to send a message to a mailing list from Vivaldi Mail client, after a while I receive an error message saying that my email is undeliverable.

The report says (I changed real adresses to "domain" etc):

**Reporting-MTA: dns; domain

Original-Envelope-ID: d7aa7f4bf8b17801

Original-Recipient: rfc822;list@doman

Final-Recipient: rfc822;list@domain

SMTP-Remote-Recipient: list@domain

Diagnostic-Code: smtp; 554 5.2.0 List-Id header with value "<domain>" found, message cannot be distributed

Action: failed

Status: 5.2.0**

The same message if I use web interface or other email client to send a message to the same discussion list it is correctly distributed via the mailing list.

I was looking at the message headers but found nothing weird there.

ALso if I use Vivaldi CLient to send messages to a single user (not mailing list) it is delivered without any problems.

Anyone had a similar problem and know how to fix it.

Thanks in advance for any suggestions.

Regards

Tom