Connected Devices in Google Meeting Settings
Hi,
in Google Meeting there is an option that allows you to control your speakers (like Jabra) using the buttons available in the Hardware rather than control it from the meeting screen.
Vivaldi doesn't allow me to do that: when I click on the 'Coonnect Device' button, nothing happens:
While in Chrome all is ok:
I don't have any blocker and I allowed all the site permissions.
Any idea?
Thanks in advance,
CL
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 7c9e8453c3bda0c609414dae4ca10a7f485af8d7
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4412)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\lusentcr\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
@cristian72, have you activated Google Meet in the Vivaldi Privacy settings?
Hey @Catweazle thank you for your quick reply!
Yes, it's enabled.
Could be a known Vivaldi bug with not detecting USB devices (WebHID).
@DoctorG thank you, it might be.
Just to add another info, the speaker is plugged in on the dock station and not directly to the laptop.
@cristian72 I try to ask internal team chat what that could be.
-
@DoctorG awesome thank you!
DoctorG Ambassador
@cristian72 What is the CP700 device? A Yealink CP700? Or which?
@DoctorG you are correct: it's the Yealink CP700
-
@cristian72 I hope i get a hint/answer from internal team today/next days.
Stay tuned.
@DoctorG thank you once again.
DoctorG Ambassador
@cristian72 Team told me to let you send a bug report!
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG
here it is: VB-107113
Thank you for digging into this!
@cristian72 Thanks.