Hi,

in Google Meeting there is an option that allows you to control your speakers (like Jabra) using the buttons available in the Hardware rather than control it from the meeting screen.

Vivaldi doesn't allow me to do that: when I click on the 'Coonnect Device' button, nothing happens:



While in Chrome all is ok:



I don't have any blocker and I allowed all the site permissions.

Any idea?

Thanks in advance,

CL

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 7c9e8453c3bda0c609414dae4ca10a7f485af8d7

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4412)

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users\lusentcr\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1

Variations Seed Type Null

Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e