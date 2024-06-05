Carting *everything* between distros
What's the best way to take the entirety of a Vivaldi situation - current sessions, bookmarks, extensions, hotkey customisation, theming, etc etc - and move it all wholesale over to a new distro install? I'm migrating from Manjaro to Arch, and I've got most importantly 70 or 80 open tabs across two windows I'd like to preserve exactly as is, as well as a bunch of other personal stuff, that I don't particularly want to recreate (or lose to forgetting I had it at all).
FWIW I've already installed Vivaldi on Arch and used it a bit, so there will be config files etc that would need to be erased or overwritten.
mib2berlin
@wonn
Hi, you can rename the new profile folder on Arch and copy the whole profile folder over from Manjaro.
Some files/folders are encrypted, you can export passwords for example but not cookies and extensions/extension settings.
If you use sync you can just start sync on the new system and all get's sorted automatically.
I am not sure about the extension settings, I don't use many and all default.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@wonn
I test this coping a Windows profile to my Linux install.
After deleting all login data files sync work and all is fine except extensions.
The help page is wrong:
Services like Sync and Mail Accounts with OAuth will not work when two instances of the same profile is used.
Work all fine here, two mail accounts, one calendar and sync are fully functional.
I deleted this files:
@mib2berlin Does sync transfer sessions? If not, then copying the whole profile folder seems correct.
That said, poking around in the profile folder, I don't see anywhere obvious that currently open tabs are stored.
mib2berlin
@wonn
Sessions are not synced only all open tabs.
All sessions, workspaces and tabs are saved in the Session folder but workspace names and some more in in the Preferences file.
I have done this several times and if you delete the login data files all work except extensions.
You have to reinstall them.
Cheers, mib
Copying the directory and deleting the three Singleton* files worked perfectly. Thank you!