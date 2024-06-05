What's the best way to take the entirety of a Vivaldi situation - current sessions, bookmarks, extensions, hotkey customisation, theming, etc etc - and move it all wholesale over to a new distro install? I'm migrating from Manjaro to Arch, and I've got most importantly 70 or 80 open tabs across two windows I'd like to preserve exactly as is, as well as a bunch of other personal stuff, that I don't particularly want to recreate (or lose to forgetting I had it at all).

FWIW I've already installed Vivaldi on Arch and used it a bit, so there will be config files etc that would need to be erased or overwritten.