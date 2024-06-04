Hello,

As we know, Vivaldi's adblocker is not that strong. I know, many people don't have any problem using it but there are some users like me who end up in sites with ads or popups.

I have used Brave browser and found its adblocking experience to be great, almost as good as uBlock Origin and since it is native adblocker, there won't be any problem even when their browser stop supporting Manifest V2 extensions, such as uBlock Origin.

It would have been great if Vivaldi could improve their adblocker as well. Since, we will end up with Manifest V3-only extensions in the future, when the devs cannot keep Manifest V2 compatibility and maybe, uBlock developer would stop updating it when Google officially stops their plugin from updating.

I am aware that many users don't mind the current adblocking experience and many would be fine with uBlock Origin Lite as well. However, I am just curious if the developer team is planning to improve their adblock in the near future.