obeejohnkanobi
To be serious or not to be serious... mail
Hi there,
I study Software Engineering and have had extensive coursework in software security and EU law. The laws in the EU are very strict, placing the consumer in a highly protected position, particularly in safeguarding the right to private life, which is commendable.
While seeking a European-based email service, I stumbled upon Vivaldi Mail. Intrigued, I signed up, only to be denied permission to create a Vivaldi Mail account. Uhm...
Sorry to say, but that is not serious...
Anyone even slightly concerned about privacy knows that it’s high time for a true alternative to Google, Yahoo, Hotmail, etc. Although we have ProtonMail and another service (which I can't recall due to their exceptionally poor marketing), these are, in all honesty, paid options.
If Vivaldi truly wants to be a serious alternative, it needs to up its game.
@obeejohnkanobi Vivaldi is a browser company and doesn’t advertise its webmail service. Nowadays webmail is an added bonus for “trusted” community members. Vivaldi doesn’t compete with other email providers.
DoctorG Ambassador
That is a mail for a community, free, not a commercial mail account.
It is serious to keep spammers away, user can wait until having some reputation.
⇒ Vivaldi Webmail access is now linked to a reputation system.
We protect the community against forum spammers and mail scam, that's why a restriction on reputation exists.
Some users are happy to get such mail address and can wait, some do not have much patience and complain.
In the past users needed a phone with SMS to authenticate not being malicious spammers. But not all users had a phone, they could not be recognised as valid mail users; Vivaldi wanted to give all registered users a mail account, so the new reputation system was invented.
I hope you can understand why such reputation system was added.
Those are not the emails you are looking for.
Happy May 4th
obeejohnkanobi
Agreed!
But being a poor student...
@obeejohnkanobi I bet there are poor students that help out at parties if there's a chance for free beer at some point later. Same thing with Webmail and the Vivaldi community.
DoctorG Ambassador
@obeejohnkanobi To get higher reputation: use Vivaldi Sync, participate at Vivaldi Social, let others upvote your fine forum posts, wait a few days or a week.
Tuta?
Website is tuta[dot]com
Used to call themselves Tutanota. I agree it was not a marketing friendly naming practice. Mind you Proton used to offer free users @protonmail.com mail address only, which was even worse IMO.
As you may be aware, there are several ways to raise your reputation according to https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/
They’ll have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect “points”.
By starting this topic and keeping discussion going, you are actually raising your reputation. Then blog about your experience to get higher. Good luck
MM
@obeejohnkanobi
Just note starting new blog could be a bit rocky, too. See
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/34420/my-blog-edit-was-marked-as-spam and my experience at https://mimismum.vivaldi.net/2020/03/bringing-hard-life/
Customising and editing (overwriting) the auto-generated first post got the users banned. It was 4 years ago. So the path to new Vivaldi blogger may be less problematic now.