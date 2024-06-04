web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop
I made a complete new setup of my desktop with a new harddisk and the latest version of Linux Mint i.e. 21.3. Everythings works perfect with the only exception being the Vivaldi browser which now shows on some selected website boxes (2D), does not display pictures, pictures already shown disappear again, etc. I already deleted all browser data and reset everything to standard.
I made several screenshots of the respective sites (using Vivaldis built in feature) to show them here and now found out that the screenshots are absolutely o.k.. They don't show the issues I experience when browsing these sites.
I now used the screenshot feature of the operating system and the show the issue!
Please advise.
Wrong screenshot attached. See here
Used Firefox to access the websites where I experienced issues ... and that works fine.
@UlliBasel Please upload again! Your upload was broken.
mib2berlin
@UlliBasel
Hi, please add links to these pages, tutti.ch gets redirected to https://www.tutti.ch/de but all images are shown.
Cheers, mib
@UlliBasel Please check Troubleshooting issues.
How can I attach a picture here?
Drag & Drop of a .png file obviously does not work.
I am experiencing the issues with two swiss sites:
www.tutti.ch
www.ricardo.ch
I have been using these sites for many years with Vivaldi prior to the new setup of my desktop. Never had any technical issues.
@UlliBasel said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
Drag & Drop of a .png file obviously does not work.
Drag image file in the reply window to upload it.
@DoctorG said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
@UlliBasel Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Already checked that. Everything.
Perhaps a interfernece between Vivaldi and GPU driver/hardware.
What happens if you open Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → disable Hardware Acceleration and restart.
And try a reload of the web page with Ctrl+Shift+R.
@DoctorG said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
Perhaps a interfernece between Vivaldi and GPU driver/hardware.
What happens if you open Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → disable Hardware Acceleration and restart.
And try a reload of the web page with Ctrl+Shift+R.
Bingo. Disabled Hardware Acceleration and now everything is fine. But how can that be? Such issues with just two websites? And in the past I never had any issues with the same hardware. I only made a new install of the OS.
Finally: both the mainboard and the graphic card are rather old. The latter is an "ATI Radeon HD5400" used with two monitors. It's fine for what I use it for. But could that be an issue?
@UlliBasel said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
both the mainboard and the graphic card are rather old. The latter is an "ATI Radeon HD5400" used with two monitors. It's fine for what I use it for. But could that be an issue?
Yes, that can be the issue.
And i know from some customers and friends that Mint 21's AMD graphics drivers can cause trouble on Vivaldi; i do not know why.
️You can try this experimental setting (not offically supported!) if you need to get hardware acceleration back:
Open vivaldi://flags
Go to section "Override software rendering list"
Set dropdown at right to "Enabled"
Close tab
Open Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → enable "Hardware Acceleration"
Close Settings
Restart Vivaldi
Such flags can cause other issues, so if you encounter broken rendering of videos or webpages after this flag was set, reopen vivaldi://flags and reset them!
@DoctorG said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
... Mint 21's AMD graphics drivers can cause trouble on Vivaldi ...
️.. try this experimental setting if you need to get hardware acceleration back:
Open vivaldi://flags
Go to section "Override software rendering list"
Set dropdown at right to "Enabled"
Close tab
Open Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → enable "Hardware Acceleration"
Close Settings
Restart Vivaldi
That works very well. Enabled it and now all websites opened look good so far. Thanks a lot.
@UlliBasel You can check what is accelerated on first section of internal page
vivaldi://gpu
@DoctorG said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
... first section of internal page
vivaldi://gpu
That's what it says:
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Multiple Raster Threads: Disabled
- OpenGL: Disabled
- Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGPU: Disabled
- WebNN: Disabled
@UlliBasel Should be more hardware accelleated.
Had you really opened Settings → Webpages → ticked "Use of Hardware accelleration" and restarted Vivaldi?
@DoctorG said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
@UlliBasel Should be more hardware accelleated.
Had you really opened Settings → Webpages → ticked "Use of Hardware accelleration" and restarted Vivaldi?
I disabled it as you advised. With that setting the technical issue was solved and accordingly I left it disabled.
@UlliBasel Ah, i misunderstood and i thought you had enabled the flag "Override software rendering list".
But if you say all is nice without using hardware accelleration and you do not encounter any issues with webpages or video, you do not need the flag to override software rendering list.
@DoctorG said in web content displayed faulty after new setup of the desktop:
@UlliBasel Ah, i misunderstood and i thought you had enabled the flag "Override software rendering list".
But if you say all is nice without using hardware accelleration and you do not encounter any issues with webpages or video, you do not need the flag to override software rendering list.
I disabled Hardware Acceleration as you advised. Then found that the technical issues are fixed and left it disabled.
I then went ot vivaldi://flags and set "Override software rendering list" to "Enabled".
These are the current settings. Does that make sense?
@UlliBasel I shoudl have explained better the use of such flag. "Override of software rendering list" is used in cases of strange hardware or GPU drivers to get Hardware Acceleration back.
Having internal flag "Override software rendering list" to "Enabled" and disabled Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → "Use of Hardware Accelleration" makes no sense.
Please reset the flags on page
vivaldi://flags
Sorry, for confusing you.