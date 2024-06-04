I made a complete new setup of my desktop with a new harddisk and the latest version of Linux Mint i.e. 21.3. Everythings works perfect with the only exception being the Vivaldi browser which now shows on some selected website boxes (2D), does not display pictures, pictures already shown disappear again, etc. I already deleted all browser data and reset everything to standard.

I made several screenshots of the respective sites (using Vivaldis built in feature) to show them here and now found out that the screenshots are absolutely o.k.. They don't show the issues I experience when browsing these sites.

I now used the screenshot feature of the operating system and the show the issue!



Please advise.