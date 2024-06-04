Zoom setting lost after previewing image or doc in outlook
-
I've been facing an issue when using outlook web interface.
All works well when first opening the page, I set the zoom to 80% and everything is fine until I click on an image or document from an email which opens an overlay preview of the doc/img.
At this point, even thou the setting still shows 80% at the bottom bar, the page is no longer zoom'ed, it's now 100% and I cannot adjust it with mouse, shortcut or cliking bar, the setting changes but page remains 100%.
The resolution is to refresh the page.
-
mib2berlin
@jjeziorny
Hi, I cant reproduce this on https://outlook.live.com.
I set the zoom to 80%, open an attached image is 80% and I can change the zoom.
It change the image overlay and the underlying page zoom.
Please test this in the Guest Profile:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
-
mib2berlin
@jjeziorny
I am not sure if this is involved but is Use Tab Zoom in Settings > Webpages disabled or enabled?
-
@mib2berlin said in Zoom setting lost after previewing image or doc in outlook:
Use Tab Zoom in Settings
Use Tab Zoom is enabled
-
BTW, I'm on https://outlook.office.com, not live.com
Zoom 80%, font shows small
Previewed a PDF
After closing the preview, zoom shows 100%, font is now big, zoom bar won't move, ctrl+/- makes no effect either
-
mib2berlin
@jjeziorny
I don't use M. docs, if I find some time I can prepare a PDF file and test later.
In the meantime ...
Disable the setting.
Cheers, mib
-
Tested on guest profile and same behaviour.
Disabled setting, same behaviour
Changed default zoom to 80%, same behaviour... however, zoom stays at 80% as that's the default now... so this is kind of a workaroudn
-
mib2berlin
@jjeziorny
Hm, i am always get redirected to https://outlook.live.com/ but something is wrong.
Playing around with zoom, reopen the page and it show 80% zoom but the page is 100%.
There is a bug report about zoom in the bug tracker.
VB-87516
Zoom changes to 100% when opening Outlook attachment
The report is confirmed and a developer is assigned, I have updated the report.
Cheers, mib