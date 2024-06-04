I've been facing an issue when using outlook web interface.

All works well when first opening the page, I set the zoom to 80% and everything is fine until I click on an image or document from an email which opens an overlay preview of the doc/img.

At this point, even thou the setting still shows 80% at the bottom bar, the page is no longer zoom'ed, it's now 100% and I cannot adjust it with mouse, shortcut or cliking bar, the setting changes but page remains 100%.

The resolution is to refresh the page.