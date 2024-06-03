Ability to access Chrome's Dev Tools from Vivalid Android
Implement ability to open dev tool like how Vivalid or other chromium based browsers allow to do on desktop.
Kiwi browser, which is another chromium based browser for android, has support for opening dev tools from android. It opens up the same developer tool that would've opened on desktop but in a separate tab.
do u mean these setting, like from chromes:
chrome://flags; version etc...
sum options are available since its chrunicums...
idk how many are there...
@disu1950 No.
I meant the actual dev tools that shows the html source as well as the network activity.
These are screenshots from Kiwi browser viewing this forum post.
It opens the dev tool in a new tab with the full feature of the desktop app.