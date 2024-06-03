Menu bar and icon on wrong side...
-
Since a recent update, the Vivaldi menu icon has positioned itself at right-hand end of the button bar, instead of the left, and I can't find an option to change this.
If I switch to using actual menus instead of the Vivaldi icon, they too are right-justified, instead of the standard left - appearing at the wrong end of the menu bar.
I have updated Vivalidi this morning, in the hopes the new update would fix it, but it didn't. Is there a hidden setting I can tweak, or is it an actual bug?
I'm running Kubuntu 24.04 LTS, kernel 6.9.1-060901-generic (64-bit) with Plasma 5.27.11 and the Wayland environment.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 7c9e8453c3bda0c609414dae4ca10a7f485af8d7
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/james/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80
Thanks,
James
-
@jhdore
Hi, it's still on the left for me, specs in my signature.
Do you use any CSS mods?
Try to start Vivaldi from a terminal with
vivaldi --disable-extensionsto sort these out.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin he's using the native window and no tabs are visible meaning that he has them on the left side. The window controls can be placed on the left in the Settings, then you have this result.
-
mib2berlin
-
@mib2berlin that's because you have Show Title Bar ticked. (default = unticked)
-
@npro
Never heard about this setting but you are correct!
@jhdore
I can reproduce it, please report this to the bug tracker with all information about your settings.
Native window, window control position and tabs on the left.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Danke, the bug report number is VB-107022.
Cheers!
James
-
@jhdore
Hi and this you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib