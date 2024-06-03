Since a recent update, the Vivaldi menu icon has positioned itself at right-hand end of the button bar, instead of the left, and I can't find an option to change this.

If I switch to using actual menus instead of the Vivaldi icon, they too are right-justified, instead of the standard left - appearing at the wrong end of the menu bar.

I have updated Vivalidi this morning, in the hopes the new update would fix it, but it didn't. Is there a hidden setting I can tweak, or is it an actual bug?

I'm running Kubuntu 24.04 LTS, kernel 6.9.1-060901-generic (64-bit) with Plasma 5.27.11 and the Wayland environment.

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 7c9e8453c3bda0c609414dae4ca10a7f485af8d7

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi

Profile Path /home/james/.config/vivaldi/Default

Variations Seed Type Null

Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80

Thanks,

James