Hey, I'm having a small issue, where, when I pop out a video using PiP, and resize it, it lets me resize the window to any aspect ratio, leaving black bars if I resize it to a different aspect ratio. On Windows, Vivaldi would restrict the aspect ratio, and other browsers on my installation, like Firefox and Chromium, do this as well. Has anyone else experienced this issue?
I'm running KDE Plasma on Wayland.
Yes it does so on Wayland (ozone preference doesn't matter), on X11 it's OK . No idea if it is reported to whoever. Happens with Chromium 127 as well. (V-Snapshot is on 126).
Ahhhh, I see. My Chromium install is on 125, which I didn't check. Thank you for the heads-up!
EDIT: Actually I am on the current stable version, 6.7.3329.35, which seems to be on Chromium 124. Is 124 also known to have this issue?
@HauntedBunnies yes it was doing the same with 124 as well, only yesterday the Chromium version* got bumped up.
*/added: (for both Chromium & V-snapshot)