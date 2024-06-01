Started having problems with the ad blocker today.

When I first started using Vivaldi it would completely skip over any ad. Then a while back, it just started playing them at super speed, took maybe 1-2 seconds. Fine with me.

Today, I started getting the "Ad Blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service" message again, strangely even on videos that shouldn't be monetized. The bigger problem is that is runs through the ads at super speed, shows the message, and immediately reloads the page. So its stuck in this endless loop of reloading the video.

I've even made an exception in the Privacy and Security settings, under Tracker and Ad Blocking, set it to 'no blocking' for youtube .com and the problem persists.

I'm using the latest version 6.7.3329.39