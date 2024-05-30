How reliable is Vivaldi's Sync?
-
Hello,
Currently, I am mainly using Brave. It is quite good, but their sync randomly stops working. They are doing few stuff but it breaks history sync now.
So, I was wondering how good is Vivaldi in handling sync?
I recently came across this thread where some people were complaining about history not syncing, how often things like these occur?
Also, for how long Vivaldi holds the history?
To be honest, I will be fine with about 30 days history storage. All I want is a reliable sync which doesn't randomly stops working, unlike Brave.
So far, I have not faced any issues. It syncs everything fast enough as well. The only thing I didn't like about this browser have been this, but I guess I can get used to alternative methods until Vivaldi devs work on that.
-
@Zune Vivaldi sync, as to the data and settings that it does sync, is pretty reliable. I haven't actually had trouble with it in the last five or six years. Recently, History to the beginning of time was added. Before that, it would sometimes sync only a couple of weeks or a month. It is under active development, with syncable items being added all the time.
-
mib2berlin
Hi, I try to answer your questions.
So, I was wondering how good is Vivaldi in handling sync?
There are rarely server hickups, maybe once a month, and some user mean Vivaldi sync is to slow.
Chrome sync in seconds, Vivaldi in minutes.
You can trigger sync manually if needed.
This thread is at the time the Vivaldi team implemented history sync, is working fine now.
Also, for how long Vivaldi holds the history?
Default is 3 Month, check Settings > Privacy and Security.
I would not wait for this, you can drag the selected text to the + icon to start a search.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for your answer! So far, I think sync is fairly fast, maybe because I have not used Chrome since a long time.
And it keeps history on cloud as per the settings in Privacy and Security? So, if we set it to Forever, it will keep history for a long time? Or that's just for local history? I am just curious about it. I don't think I will be keeping it more than three months, since I saw few people were having slow suggestions kind of issues once it reached around 200MB.
At last, yeah, I saw we can open links or search by dragging it to the [+] button, though the only times I drag and drop when I don't want to care much about precise mouse movement. xD I mean, I do that when I am too lazy. You know, you can just select and throw it over the tab area.
Let see if I face any issues here as well. So far, it seems it is gonna be perfect for me. Thanks again!
-
@Ayespy Oh, I didn't notice that history sync was recently added. Hope it will work fine for me. Thanks for your answer!
-
@Zune I recommend setting Save Browsing History to one month or three months in Settings, Privacy and Security.
-
@Pesala Hmm, I was planning to do the same. One month seems more than enough to me. Thanks!
-
mib2berlin
@Zune
The setting Save Browsing History to "Forever" leads to issues for some user.
The history file can rise up to hundreds of megabytes over time and Vivaldi has to load this file at start, searching and so forth.
I have set it to one Year for testing purposes but I guess the default of 3 Month is fine for the most user.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: To late.
-
@Zune History sync was already there, but limited. Limitations were removed.