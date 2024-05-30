Hello,

Currently, I am mainly using Brave. It is quite good, but their sync randomly stops working. They are doing few stuff but it breaks history sync now.

So, I was wondering how good is Vivaldi in handling sync?

I recently came across this thread where some people were complaining about history not syncing, how often things like these occur?

Also, for how long Vivaldi holds the history?

To be honest, I will be fine with about 30 days history storage. All I want is a reliable sync which doesn't randomly stops working, unlike Brave.

So far, I have not faced any issues. It syncs everything fast enough as well. The only thing I didn't like about this browser have been this, but I guess I can get used to alternative methods until Vivaldi devs work on that.