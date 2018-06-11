@pesala

The context menu has a LOT of items, and navigating in submenus with the mouse is inconvenient because of the precision it needs to stay inside the boundaries of the item. On the other hand, if you use the browser in a full size window, you just have to grab the link, image or selected text and push your mouse upwards, then release the button. It's a rough move, hard to miss.

We are different, and there is no point in understanding each others. The whole existence of Vivaldi is about to give multiple solutions to the same problems to fulfill all of our different habits and needs.

All your contemplations in your comment above are pointless, because those only reflect to your opinion, not a general consensus.