This is basically a split from (and further enhancement of) my other request called [Window Panel] When stacked by host(+s) provide the domain icon, taking in account the generic request Color a Single Tab but targeted to the Window Panel explicitly.

It should take the color of the parent domain's icon automatically / or some color from the webpage itself / or be defined separately, depending on the work willing/needed to be invested, and would (conceptually) look like this:

Expanded: (2 variations)

Collapsed: