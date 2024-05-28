Youtube Ad Blocker not working
-
Hi im new in vivaldi. I just saw somewhere that vivaldi also blocking youtube ads by default, but it seems not true. Im brave user and tried to switch vivaldi, but I think I have to go back to brave because this browser wont block Youtube ads even I select the "Block trackers and Ad by default"
-
@Larz1112 You have to check your adblocker settings in privacy settings. Vivaldi loads third party adblocker scripts and you can add your own, or at the very least enable additional preinstalled lists to see what works for you. I’m using the internal adblocker exclusively for over a year and I don’t see any ads on youtube currently. This changes over time of course, because youtube continuously changes the ad elements and the blocker lists update accordingly, but a little later. I’m just telling you the internal adblocker is capable, if you know how to set it up.
edit: Make sure to keep yourself logged out of youtube. First of all it’s not worth it to log in, but I also have a feeling they go easier on people who are “visitors.”
bonus: If you still have issues, you can always watch youtube videos embed. Either create RSS feeds for your favorite channels and watch them from the mail/RSS panel, or use a command chain to watch embed in a separate tab ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/747513
-
As I said I already selected the "Block trackers and Ad".
Can you help me how to enabled the additional preinstalled list that you are talking about? And also if you use internal adblocker is that a script? or a builtin vivladi adblocker? Please help me with this, as I want to use this browser ,but cannot figured out how to make adblocker works in youtube.
And also, I just saw the link that you provided, And I saw some script their but I dont know how to use it. As I told earlier, I use Brave Browser and youtube ads blocked by default.
-
-
@Larz1112 Use Vivaldi Help, no point in typing everything out here.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-feeds/feeds/
If you still have issues, search the forum or ask here.
-
@stardepp I use the latest build of vivaldi
-
@Larz1112 I had referred to this link:
https://9to5google.com/2024/01/13/youtube-new-wave-slow-downs-ad-blocker/
-
New: Youtube again tightens the blocking of adblockers:
https://9to5google.com/2024/05/27/youtube-skipping-to-end-adblockers/