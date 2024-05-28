@Larz1112 You have to check your adblocker settings in privacy settings. Vivaldi loads third party adblocker scripts and you can add your own, or at the very least enable additional preinstalled lists to see what works for you. I’m using the internal adblocker exclusively for over a year and I don’t see any ads on youtube currently. This changes over time of course, because youtube continuously changes the ad elements and the blocker lists update accordingly, but a little later. I’m just telling you the internal adblocker is capable, if you know how to set it up.

edit: Make sure to keep yourself logged out of youtube. First of all it’s not worth it to log in, but I also have a feeling they go easier on people who are “visitors.”

bonus: If you still have issues, you can always watch youtube videos embed. Either create RSS feeds for your favorite channels and watch them from the mail/RSS panel, or use a command chain to watch embed in a separate tab ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/747513