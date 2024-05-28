Does deb package auto update?
-
Hi,
Is deb package on Linux able to auto update Vivaldi or is it stuck on one version?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ap0st0l As Vivaldi is a third-party package it will not be updated automatically like other security updates of Debian maintained packages.
So you need some extra app and config.
Install package Unattended-Upgrade
https://wiki.debian.org/UnattendedUpgrades
Edit config /etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgrades
Go to section
Unattended-Upgrade::Origins-Pattern {
At end of block (means before the
}) add this line:
"o=Vivaldi Technologies,a=stable";
Should look like this on Ubuntu 22 LTS:
After next restart of Linux apt will autoupdate a installed Vivaldi Stable and/or Snapshot
//EDIT 2024-05-29: correction of line for Vivaldi browser, removed Debian screenshot
-
@DoctorG I'm using a Ubuntu and it looks a bit different... I'll just install a flatpak or Snap manually. Thanks for the help
-
@ap0st0l said in Does deb package auto update?:
is it stuck on one version?
Once you install it, it's updating as any other software in your system when you 're told that there are updates for your software.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@ap0st0l said in Does deb package auto update?:
Hi,
Is deb package on Linux able to auto update Vivaldi or is it stuck on one version?
If you download and install the .deb package from Vivaldi's web site, yes, it will update when a new release is available.
The package also installs the repository information.
-
Good to know