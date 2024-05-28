@ap0st0l As Vivaldi is a third-party package it will not be updated automatically like other security updates of Debian maintained packages.

So you need some extra app and config.

Install package Unattended-Upgrade

https://wiki.debian.org/UnattendedUpgrades

Edit config /etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgrades

Go to section Unattended-Upgrade::Origins-Pattern {

At end of block (means before the } ) add this line:

"o=Vivaldi Technologies,a=stable";



Should look like this on Ubuntu 22 LTS:



After next restart of Linux apt will autoupdate a installed Vivaldi Stable and/or Snapshot

//EDIT 2024-05-29: correction of line for Vivaldi browser, removed Debian screenshot