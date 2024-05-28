@DrigoRJ Yes, this wipes your data from the server. But since you can’t recover it (no password, no encryption backup key) it is useless to you anyway.

Check your profile path from vivaldi://about . Copy the whole profile folder over from your backup. Close Vivaldi, rename your current profile and drop the old one in. Reset remote data, setup sync anew with password (save the password and save the backup encryption key this time), then populate the sync server with your old data. Close Vivaldi, move the old profile out and rename the original profile to make it work again, then let the sync server populate your new install.