Recover encription key
-
Hi,
I did a new Windows installation and thought that Vivaldi saved my encryption key, but I found that this service fails many times and, with me, it wasn't different.
I have cloned my disk before formatting it, and the original files of Vivaldi are saved on another disk. Is there a way I can get this encryption key from any file and recover it to load on my new installation?
I tried to access Vivaldi on this backup disk but it shows as a brand new installation
-
@DrigoRJ No, the encryption password is not being saved to disk. Vivaldi gives the option to save a backup encryption key to file, so if you have one you can use that. Other option to get back to a running version of Sync with your old data is to run Vivaldi from an old profile (copy that profile to the new installation from your backup), to reset remote data from sync settings and to set up sync anew and load the data to the server.
-
@luetage Thanks for your response. Which folder should I copy for the profile?
And wouldn't this "reset remote data from sync" wipe my data?
-
@DrigoRJ Yes, this wipes your data from the server. But since you can’t recover it (no password, no encryption backup key) it is useless to you anyway.
Check your profile path from
vivaldi://about. Copy the whole profile folder over from your backup. Close Vivaldi, rename your current profile and drop the old one in. Reset remote data, setup sync anew with password (save the password and save the backup encryption key this time), then populate the sync server with your old data. Close Vivaldi, move the old profile out and rename the original profile to make it work again, then let the sync server populate your new install.
-
@luetage Thank you very much, copying profile folder brought everything that I'd want