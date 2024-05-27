Reader View hides first, main blog article, shows second article
Hi folks,
I've come across something that I see fairly often. I'll be at a blog which is mostly white, and I'll invoke V's Reader View in order to tone it down and make it more readable. The result looks great, but it is now not showing the article that was in focus.
This morning this happened at https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/blogs/kevin-deyoung/theological-primer-perichoresis/. The article is on Perichoresis, but when I invoked RV that article was gone and in its place was the second article on the blog page, something about politics. The Title of the perichoresis article was still retained though.
So it seems RV considers the first article of some pages as something to be disposed of. Other times I've seen it hide the main article and show only its subsequent comments. The page in question here seems to be built on a WordPress template.
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@paul1149 The Reader Views on Firefox or Vivali are somewhat buggy.
Sad, get only the first article with Firefox 126.
Please report issue of Vivaldi Reader to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
DoctorG Ambassador
@paul1149 I have not tested any extensions.
Do those work better for you?
Thank you, DoctorG. I should have mentioned, I do have the Reader View extension installed. I just tested it on this page and it does work correctly, but oftentimes it too mashes up the page as does V's inbuilt RV. So there must be some legitimate difficulty in rendering the proper article on some pages.
I don't think I ever tried Clearly Reader. Will give it a look.
DoctorG Ambassador
@paul1149 confirmed.