Hi folks,

I've come across something that I see fairly often. I'll be at a blog which is mostly white, and I'll invoke V's Reader View in order to tone it down and make it more readable. The result looks great, but it is now not showing the article that was in focus.

This morning this happened at https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/blogs/kevin-deyoung/theological-primer-perichoresis/. The article is on Perichoresis, but when I invoked RV that article was gone and in its place was the second article on the blog page, something about politics. The Title of the perichoresis article was still retained though.

So it seems RV considers the first article of some pages as something to be disposed of. Other times I've seen it hide the main article and show only its subsequent comments. The page in question here seems to be built on a WordPress template.

Thanks.