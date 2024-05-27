Crashing when I click "show closed tabs".
daemon_byte
On one of my 2 machines whenever I click the trash can to see the closed tabs all my windows vanish and Vivaldi crashes. I can reopen it and get all my windows and tabs back but I can't recover anything from the closed tabs bin. Has anyone else experienced this issue?
On personal it installed via apt from the vivaldi repo and direct deb on work. Also, I know wayland isn't officially supported but I'm not changing my entire distro for a browser however good it might be. And this problem does appear to be wayland based because it doesn't happen on my work computer using x11. Just my personal one running wayland. But maybe it's not and I'm just making assumptions since it's different versions. The work laptop is Ubuntu and my personal one is Zorin17 which is ubuntu based.
personal: 6.7.3329.31
work: 6.5.3206.63
edit: I updated work to 6.7.3329 and still works.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Which one works, which one fails. Is it fixed now? Why do you have such an old install at work?
daemon_byte
@Ruarí It seems my work setup is manual rather than using apt hence why it was old. I have updated it to the latest version and it still works fine. The personal machine is the one that's breaking. Now the only difference is wayland vs x11.