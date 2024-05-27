On one of my 2 machines whenever I click the trash can to see the closed tabs all my windows vanish and Vivaldi crashes. I can reopen it and get all my windows and tabs back but I can't recover anything from the closed tabs bin. Has anyone else experienced this issue?

On personal it installed via apt from the vivaldi repo and direct deb on work. Also, I know wayland isn't officially supported but I'm not changing my entire distro for a browser however good it might be. And this problem does appear to be wayland based because it doesn't happen on my work computer using x11. Just my personal one running wayland. But maybe it's not and I'm just making assumptions since it's different versions. The work laptop is Ubuntu and my personal one is Zorin17 which is ubuntu based.

personal: 6.7.3329.31

work: 6.5.3206.63

edit: I updated work to 6.7.3329 and still works.