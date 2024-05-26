To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser.
thunderstormz
Extentions like FetchV or Video Downloader Professional and more all say To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser. but my browser is up to date.
@thunderstormz said in To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser.:
but my browser is up to date.
It's not.
Are you on Windows 7 or 8? Then you're probably still on Vivaldi 5.6.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
Win7/8 is no longer supported and the Chrome Web Store won't let you add extensions to outdated browsers, this is Google's decision, not Vivaldi's.