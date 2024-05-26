Quick search the Forums
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Go to https://forum.vivaldi.net
open the Search Box in the upper Right and Right click and Add it as A Search Engine then for the NickName use "VHF" stands for Vivaldi help forums then type your question in the address bar
-
@mikeyb2001 Often, a search of the entire forum will yield too many results to be useful. You might want to use the advanced forum search instead of the default unfiltered search as your search engine.
One can narrow down the search to Desktop Feature Requests and add it as a panel.
Then, one can easily edit the search terms to find other topics.
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@Pesala true i figured i wouldnt assume what platform the person may be using and just cover the whole forum but true you can drill down to specific sections and make seperate shortcuts from each section you need
ex use the desktop one vhfd