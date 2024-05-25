[Bug] Tab switching randomly stops working
-
maraulious
Super annoying issue since it just happens out of nowhere. I'll be just browsing and then all of a sudden when I go to click on one of my many other tabs, the UI doesn't show that I've switched tabs (even though I have). And when I try opening new tabs, they don't show up in the tab bar.
This happens when I have about 15-30 tabs. It stays this way until I restart Vivaldi completely which is incredibly annoying since sometimes it happens like once an hour, several times per day. But on restart, even when opening the same tabs as before, it's fine, until it decides to get screwy again.
Any thoughts/advice?
(Potentially relevant browser/device info I got from Vivaldi > About:
6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3593)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Computer is well under capacity in terms of CPU usage, it's 32gb of RAM, etc when this happens.)
-
@maraulious are the tabs stacked or seperated in any way like workspaces
-
maraulious
@mikeyb2001 Some are stacked a bit. But it freezes while i'm on stacked or unstacked tabs.
-
@maraulious weird
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
is it set to hibernate the ones you haven't used in awhile
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Hibernating_Tabs
-
strandolsen
This has been a bug for several years, it's really annoying. It happens to me daily.
-
mib2berlin
@strandolsen
Hi, it never happen to me with 20 or 500 tabs on stable or the beta version, Windows 11 and different hardware.
@maraulious
You can only test this in a clean profile or better/easier with a standalone install.
It could be an extension, tab suspender or any other.
A standalone install sort this all out.
Cheers, mib
-
I am not able to reproduce this issue in Vivaldi, sorry. I understand that yo experience it intermittently.
Possibly related — or maybe a completely different issue — but I experienced this in Chrome here the other day. The window started functioning again after minimizing and restoring the window. (This reses some state properties of the window.) This might work for Vivaldi too, for the next time you encounter this issue.
-
maraulious
is it set to hibernate the ones you haven't used in awhile
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Hibernating_Tabs
Don't have this on. Here are my tab settings in full
@strandolsen said in [Bug] Tab switching randomly stops working:
This has been a bug for several years, it's really annoying. It happens to me daily.
Same, this has been going on for a while and happens almost daily. Been waiting for it to get fixed but never has. Super annoying.
-
maraulious
@mib2berlin said in [Bug] Tab switching randomly stops working:
It could be an extension, tab suspender or any other.
This only happens on windows. I have the same exact settings and config on my mac device but no issues.
-
@maraulious well for one turn on workspaces for another its in the Tab Right click menu "Hibernate Background tabs"
-
mib2berlin
@maraulious
Hi, I guess nobody ever report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
User profiles can get corrupted, Vivaldi or system crash, downgrade Vivaldi, for example.
Check if Vivaldi create crash log files:
Crash Logs
If the issue happen and you get a log file at the same time this would be very helpful for the developer to fix the issue.