Super annoying issue since it just happens out of nowhere. I'll be just browsing and then all of a sudden when I go to click on one of my many other tabs, the UI doesn't show that I've switched tabs (even though I have). And when I try opening new tabs, they don't show up in the tab bar.

This happens when I have about 15-30 tabs. It stays this way until I restart Vivaldi completely which is incredibly annoying since sometimes it happens like once an hour, several times per day. But on restart, even when opening the same tabs as before, it's fine, until it decides to get screwy again.

Any thoughts/advice?

(Potentially relevant browser/device info I got from Vivaldi > About:

6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3593)

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Computer is well under capacity in terms of CPU usage, it's 32gb of RAM, etc when this happens.)