Bookmark Sync Error
Hi
I got this error (Error: Restart@components/sync/service/data_type_manager_impl.cc:381, datatype error was encountered: Preexisting controller error on configuration) and I tried Delete synced data and I still got same issue. Is this common problem?
@tantonodavid Which Vivaldi version is this?
Vivaldi Linux 124.0.6367.243 and APT version
@tantonodavid The version number 6.xxxxx can be seen at is in vivaldi://about
@DoctorG Thanks and it says 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
@tantonodavid Had you synced data from Vivaldi 6.8 Snapshot and 6.7 Stable?
I only use stable version