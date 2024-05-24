Custom user profile avatar not shown on start-up profile selecton window
-
I've changed the avatar image for one of two profiles, uploading a custom image instead of selecting one of the avatars offered by Vivaldi.
The new avatar shows fine in the address bar and elsewhere, except on the start up profile management/selection window (Settings > Address Bar > Profile Management and click on Manage People), where still shows the previous avatar (one of the Vivaldi defaults).
I do not use Vivaldi Sync, nor have desktop shortcuts for any of the profiles.
I haven't found any other discussion regarding this particular issue, although here and, specially here, similar issues are discussed.
I can report that the behaviour is the same in Windows. In both cases, I've used the latest version of Vivaldi (6.7).
Is there already a bug reported on this issue?
-
@rparrales Hi - these are two separate systems. The avatar showing in the Vivaldi UI is not showing in the parts of the UI that is still Chromium code. This includes the Manage Profiles UI as well as urls like
chrome://settings/manageProfile
Chromium does not support custom avatars at all, only the Vivaldi UI does.
And it's not a bug, it just hasn't been implemented yet. Vivaldi would need to build their own Manage Profiles UI first.
-
@Pathduck thank you very much for your answer.
So it seems that this should be a feature request instead.