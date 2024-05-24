I've changed the avatar image for one of two profiles, uploading a custom image instead of selecting one of the avatars offered by Vivaldi.

The new avatar shows fine in the address bar and elsewhere, except on the start up profile management/selection window (Settings > Address Bar > Profile Management and click on Manage People), where still shows the previous avatar (one of the Vivaldi defaults).

I do not use Vivaldi Sync, nor have desktop shortcuts for any of the profiles.

I haven't found any other discussion regarding this particular issue, although here and, specially here, similar issues are discussed.

I can report that the behaviour is the same in Windows. In both cases, I've used the latest version of Vivaldi (6.7).

Is there already a bug reported on this issue?