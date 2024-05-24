Friday – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3364.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a bunch of fixes for a range of issues.
[Tabs] Add a “switch to this tab” button in urlfield when suggesting url that is in open tab (VB-105330)
Nice, whoever lobbied for this one should get a medal!
Snapshot is not translated in the different languages. Everything is in english! Toggliing languages doesn’t do anything.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@Thot Umm it shows in Norwegian for me
Which language are you testing with?
[Tabs] Add a “switch to this tab” button in urlfield when suggesting url that is in open tab (VB-105330)
It's a great addition - but I was kind of expecting that if I focused the entry under "Open Tab" and press Enter it would switch to the tab, not load the site in the current tab. Seems I have to press Tab first to focus the "Switch to this tab" button in the dropdown, is that intentional? I guess it's how Chrome does it.
I mean, it should be consistent with the Quick Commands way of doing it, which is what I've been always using, where you just press Enter to change to the tab.
@Ruarí said in Friday – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3364.3:
Which language are you testing with?
German. Tried to change the languages, which is not working.
Edit: You can switch to Norwegian (Bokmal), other languages cannot, the few I tested.
@pathduck: It switches to the existing tab, but if you click the entry with the mouse. Looks like pressing enter is not implemented yet and and it seems like an obvious functionality that doesn't exist yet.
🪲 Broken language German UI! Is English now after update.
Bug was already reported by me.
Is anyone else seeing weird characters in the Clock/Alarm feature? I have seen it the last few snapshots...
Shpankov Vivaldi Team
@thot: Hi!
It was a typo in the German translation. I had fixed it in the translation system - should be OK in the next snapshot.
You can temporary fix it on your machine - try to open _locales\de\messages.json and replace "{"message":"Unerwartetes clientseitiges Problem (HTTP $2) für Konto "$1". $3$2"}" to "{"message":"Unerwartetes clientseitiges Problem (HTTP $2) für Konto "$1". $3"}". It's in the application files (resources\vivaldi).
@JimTDI Not for me Win 11
@Shpankov Seems some chars eaten by forum ghost
Like this?
{"message":"Unerwartetes clientseitiges Problem (HTTP $2) für Konto \"$1\". $3"}
Since the "revamped menus" STABLE update, I've completely lost menus. As in, I used the V button, which just does not show up anymore. Only in the stable V, the Snapshot I use on the same PC works fine.
I can, of course, press F2 and type "menu" for various options, so it's not like I cannot do anything, but still, that looks pretty weird with large margin on the left and right of my tabbar, with everything centered.
BTW. I'm missing the usual close window X, mini/maximize buttons too.
@Shpankov said in Friday – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3364.3:
You can temporary fix it on your machine - try to open
Yay—it’s now translated. Thanks.
"Unerwartetes clientseitiges Problem (HTTP $2) für Konto \"$1\". $3"},"
… ," at the end
@olli said in Friday – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3364.3:
Nice, whoever lobbied for this one should get a medal!
This one had many internal champions, so make sure you have enough metal for all those medals you’re handing out!
Shpankov Vivaldi Team
@thot: Yes, sure.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Thot I confirm, German is not displayed for me either, although it is selected:
DoctorG Ambassador
@Thot Why the
,"
Valid JSON key:value line is
"key":{"name":"value"},
My patched messages.json is valid:
"_85_nexpected_32_client_45_side_32_problem_32__40__72__84__84__80__32__36_2_41__32_for_32_account_32__8220__36_1_8221__46__32__36_30":{"message":"Unerwartetes clientseitiges Problem (HTTP $2) für Konto \"$1\". $3"}, "_84_he_32_account_32_server_32_is_32_temporarily_32_unavailable_32__40__72__84__84__80__32_503_41__32_for_32_account_32__8220__36_1_8221__46__32__36_20":{"message":"Der Kontoserver ist vorübergehend nicht verfügbar (HTTP 503) für Konto \"$1\". $2"},