ingo-steinke
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 used to work flawlessly until yesterday. Today, Vivaldi silently failed to start when launched by clicking on the launcher icon in Ubuntu. When opening a web link, the UI showed for a split second, then vanished. Trying on the console by typing
vivaldi

I got:
ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(879)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -202
The problem persisted after restarting my computer.
Internet connection is working, other browsers (Google Chrome, Firefox) ran without problems and could access the internet.
I run Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 on Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS Linux 6.5.0-10036.
ingo-steinke
Installation of vivaldi-stable_6.7.3329.35-1 solved the apparent problem. Vivaldi starts again.
The SSL error is still there, so it can't be the root cause of the crash. Same for the Gtk warning, which is always there when starting via CLI, and a lot of other warnings like below. I see that the specific certificate message is caused by an open tab of a test environment, that also worked without any problems yesterday.
$ vivaldi Gtk-Message: 09:13:50.839: Failed to load module "appmenu-gtk-module" libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/i965_drv_video.so init failed [9361:9387:0524/091351.564013:ERROR:cert_verify_proc_builtin.cc(1052)] CertVerifyProcBuiltin for xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx failed: ----- Certificate i=4 (CN=(STAGING) Doctored Durian Root CA X3,O=(STAGING) Internet Security Research Group,C=US) ----- ERROR: No matching issuer found [9406:9412:0524/091351.564243:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(879)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -202 [9406:9412:0524/091351.564309:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(879)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -202 [9361:9361:0524/091352.268253:ERROR:service_worker_task_queue.cc(246)] DidStartWorkerFail mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli: 18
yngve Vivaldi Team
@ingo-steinke Error -202 means that there was no known Trusted Root Certificate for a site you were connecting to. Given the log messages you posted, the supposed Root is probably
(CN=(STAGING) Doctored Durian Root CA X3,O=(STAGING) Internet Security Research Group,C=US)
And the site you are connecting to is probably what you x-ed out