@sandmuel Hi - Vivaldi (and most all browsers) use a multi-process architecture so saying "it" uses 2GB ram doesn't really give much info.

And from what I know Linux has a a different way of showing memory use, especially when it comes to virtual memory.

Here's how Vivaldi looks for me on Windows with 1 tab open, this is from Vivaldi's internal Task Manager (Shift+ESC):

Note that all these are different PIDs.

And here's how the same processes show in Process Explorer:

In Linux top you'd sort by %Mem and look at the RES(ident) column which is most similar to the Working Set value of a Windows process.

https://askubuntu.com/questions/176001/what-do-virt-res-and-shr-mean-in-the-top-command

https://www.baeldung.com/linux/resident-set-vs-virtual-memory-size

https://hemantra.medium.com/linux-memory-management-all-you-need-to-know-d1dbdda8b386