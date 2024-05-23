Draft message is not saved in Draft folder
-
After creating a draft message it is not saved in the drafts folder. That means that if you close the tab you opened the new draft message in, you'll lose the draft.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 stable
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider upgrading to latest release Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 stable
Could not reproduce issue; draft messages saved under All Messages > Drafts
-
@devflow thanks that worked. I was checking for drafts in My Account Name > Drafts. Drafts only show in All Mail > Drafts. Why doesn't a newly created draft show under the Drafts folder of the mail account it belongs to?
-
@devflow said in Draft message is not saved in Draft folder:
Why doesn't a newly created draft show under the Drafts folder of the mail account it belongs to?
Yes, the IMAP folder for drafts is not used.
Is this known bug.
VB-104765 "email draft not saved to Draft folder" - Confirmed
I will update the tracker.
-