Encrypted data in roaming profile (passwords and possibly other stuff)
shadowleaf15
I am currently testing if Vivaldi can be used as email client/browser for deployment with roaming profiles:
User data directory and cache directory is changed via GPO:
https://admx.help/?Category=VivaldiBrowser&Policy=Vivaldi.Policies.Chromium::UserDataDir
https://admx.help/?Category=VivaldiBrowser&Policy=Vivaldi.Policies.Chromium::DiskCacheDir
User data and emails are stored there successfully, however when attempting to use Vivaldi from second workstation, passwords are deleted.
I guess this is because passwords are encrypted using machine specific key - are there plans to add option to change encryption method so that roaming profiles are truly roaming? Users won't be using any kind of online sync tool for this.
@shadowleaf15 You guess correctly. Chromium and thus vivaldi encrypt several data with machine/user ID so is not real portable. No plans to implement that I know. Most profile folders are simply not decryptable if you plan to re-use the profile on another machine/user.