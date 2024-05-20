Popup does not appear to connect to device
It started happening months ago, and I am just now saying something.
I don't know what that feature is called, but Vivaldi is no longer giving me the required popup to connect to my device, I need to open Chrome for this.
Chrome: (working)
Vivaldi: (not working)
Yes, I have Keymap installed.
@Maehnenwolf A known unfixed issue for WebUSB/HID access.
VB-106357 "HID device not detected" - Confirmed
VB-106343 "Popup on certain website does not work" - Confirmed
@DoctorG Hello, thank you for the fast reply. Good to know that it is known. Is there a way I can follow that issue?
@Maehnenwolf No, bug tracker is not public.
Ask me from time to time
@DoctorG ah, what a bummer. But now that I know that it's called WebUSB/HID I will keep my eyes peeled for the changelogs.