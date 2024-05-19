Vivaldi Refuses to Launch on Ubuntu
Vivaldi doesn't launch on my Ubuntu-equipped systems. I tried DEB and Flatpak, packages, but same behavior on both X11 and Wayland sessions.
I had deleted any files and folders in Home with the word "Vivaldi" before reinstalling, but it didn't help. I also tried installing older builds of Vivaldi, but the same thing happens.
I am able to easily run other apps that are offered as DEBs.
I have faced this on two separate computers, one was running Ubuntu 22.04, and the other 24.04.
@Novax69x Start in shell and tell
- error messages in shell
- errors in syslog at time of starting Vivaldi