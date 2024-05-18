Plus Addressing
-
I use Vivaldi in Thunderbird on macOS and it works OK but I wanted to use Plus Addressing ([email protected]) - which I use on other mail clients but mail never seems to arrive; [email protected] works OK.
Is Plus Addressing supported?
-
@Milliways well, there's this help entry https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/webmail-settings/#Identities which says that from the web interface it doesn't work, but if you use a mail client it should.
In the mail client integrated in Vivaldi, check the alias tab in the account definition, see eg https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95585/sending-mail-from-aliases/2?_=1716017472431