Vertical tabs: Force websites to recognize screen size minus tab bar
-
I love vertical tabs, but one issue is that many websites (Chrome Extensions store is one example) are apparently coded to fit to the maximum screen width, not the maximum window width. With vertical tabs, the website doesn't fit horizontally, requiring a horizontal scroll (see below snapshots).
Is there a way to force Vivaldi to expose the screen width minus tabs width when websites query to obtain screen width for rendering?
-
Interesting finding.
I would say that page is poorly written and hardcoded with too big minimum width without any dynamic resizing in mind.
Luckily I didn't faced any page where horizontal scrollbar appeared. All of them are dynamically resizing with window. Maybe some specific page like OpenManage from DELL or vSphere Client, but I think I even didn't faced it there too.
However I'm curious for possible solutions.
-
mib2berlin
@superphysics
Hi, can you tell us about your screen resolution, Vivaldi zoom settings?
I cant get the page to scroll even a panel is open + tabs.
Cheers, mib
-
superphysics
This post is deleted!
-
Interesting finding.
I would say that page is poorly written and hardcoded with too big minimum width without any dynamic resizing in mind.
Luckily I didn't faced any page where horizontal scrollbar appeared. All of them are dynamically resizing with window. Maybe some specific page like OpenManage from DELL or vSphere Client, but I think I even didn't faced it there too.
However I'm curious for possible solutions.
I'm curious, too. I've actually run into quite a few sites like that, never kept a record. But what quite frustrated me is that the one I'm showing in the snapshots is actually an official Google Chrome related site. If they can't code cleanly, we certainly can't expect 99% of the internet to do so! And thus I'm panning around for a solution.
-
superphysics
@superphysics
Hi, can you tell us about your screen resolution, Vivaldi zoom settings?
I cant get the page to scroll even a panel is open + tabs.
Cheers, mib
My screen resolution is 1366 x 768, zoom is 100%, window maximized.
-
mib2berlin
@superphysics
Hm, I am on 1600x900 which is more or less the same ratio and I have minimum font size set to 21, it's really huge but no scroll bar.
No idea why it is so, I fear Vivaldi cant do anything in this case.
Cheers, mib
-
Maybe there's something in vivaldi://vivaldi-urls/ that could help. Maybe one of the more pro Vivaldi users would know some trick to do this
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
First of all,
Please try on Clean Profile, then the needed nexts.
Point 3
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
-
@Zalex108 Hi - this is not a bug (at least, not a Vivaldi bug). You can recreate the same effect by simply resizing the Vivaldi window away from maximized, to anything with less than 100% screen width.
The same happens when I turn on vertical tabs in another browser, such as Edge, and is almost certainly happening because poorly coded sites are using the screen width rather than window width.
My hope was that Vivaldi could offer a way to force the screen width to be forced to window width, regardless of the actual screen width, or alternately, screen width minus sidebar/vertical tab bar width. You get the drift, I hope.
-
Yes,
But since not happening to others, because of that.
-
@Zalex108 Unless I misunderstood mib2berlin or enc0re, it appears they're affirming same/similar issues. Could you try the same? https://chromewebstore.google.com/category/extensions
-
@superphysics said in Vertical tabs: Force websites to recognize screen size minus tab bar:
@Zalex108 Unless I misunderstood mib2berlin or enc0re, it appears they're affirming same/similar issues. Could you try the same? https://chromewebstore.google.com/category/extensions
I've understood the opposite.
Not at desktop till later.