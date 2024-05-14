Address bar and tabs height
I am running Vivaldi on a 2k monitor, and as such the address bar and tabs heights are a little small (coming from FireFox). WIn10 set to 100% scaling.
It would be great to see a settings control for adjusting the height of both.
I know you can scale the entire UI, but that scales my bookmarks window on the left which isn't what I want.
FYI. I am using the SUBTLE theme.
Ian.
@IanSJohnston These kind of changes are easily done with a few lines of CSS code. Note that 16px = 12point.
/* Bold Font in Tabs*/ #browser .tab-position .title {font-family: "lato"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 500; color: black;} /*Large Fonts in URL Field*/ .UrlField, .OmniDropdown, .SearchField {font-size:16px; padding-bottom:2px;} .OmniLinkItem-Url{height:16px; overflow:visible;} /*Large Fonts in Status Field*/ .StatusInfo .StatusInfo-Content {font-family: Lato !important; font-size: 16px !important;}
For the above,
Read: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
barbudo2005
Lato font is not part of Windows, but it is a very good and readable font.
Download from:
This seemed to work for me. I couldn't make the actual URL entry height bigger, but I could make the panel higher so the url entry itself wasn't so lost.
/* Bold Font in Tabs */ #browser .tab-position .title { font-family: "Arial"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 500; color: black; } /* Large Fonts and Adjusted Height in URL Field */ .mainbar, .UrlBar-AddressBar, .UrlBar-Background, .SearchField { font-size: 14px; height: 52px !important; /* Adjusted height with !important */ line-height: 12px; /* Adjust line height to vertically center text */ padding: 9px 5px; /* Adjust padding as needed */ } /* Large Fonts in Status Field */ .StatusInfo .StatusInfo-Content { font-family: Arial !important; font-size: 16px !important; } /* Increase Line Spacing in URL Bar Dropdown */ .OmniDropdown-Items { line-height: 24px; /* Adjust line spacing as needed */ }
Update, have now made the tabs slightly taller.
/* Bold Font in Tabs */ #browser .tab-position .title { font-family: "Arial"; font-size: 13px; font-weight: 500; color: black; } /* Adjust Tab Size */ .tab { height: 50px !important; min-height: 40px !important; min-width: 120px !important; position: relative; bottom: 5px; /* Adjust the value to move the tabs upward */ } /* Large Fonts and Adjusted Height in URL Field */ .mainbar, .UrlBar-AddressBar, .UrlBar-Background, .SearchField { font-size: 14px; height: 52px !important; /* Adjusted height with !important */ line-height: 12px; /* Adjust line height to vertically center text */ padding: 9px 5px; /* Adjust padding as needed */ } /* Large Fonts in Status Field */ .StatusInfo .StatusInfo-Content { font-family: Arial !important; font-size: 16px !important; } /* Increase Line Spacing in URL Bar Dropdown */ .OmniDropdown-Items { line-height: 24px; /* Adjust line spacing as needed */ }
Pics?
Here's a pic.
You can see space around the address entry, and the tabs are a little taller.
Slight tweak to position of the buttons on the address bar.....to match FireFox more closely due to my muscle memory not working with the default Vivaldi layout!