I am running Vivaldi on a 2k monitor, and as such the address bar and tabs heights are a little small (coming from FireFox). WIn10 set to 100% scaling.

It would be great to see a settings control for adjusting the height of both.

I know you can scale the entire UI, but that scales my bookmarks window on the left which isn't what I want.

FYI. I am using the SUBTLE theme.

Ian.