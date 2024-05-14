Windows Share Menu
The ability to bring up Windows Share Menu for sharing links
To my knowledge, there is no seamless way to Share links across Windows devices without using Microsoft Edge if both PCs don't have Vivaldi or another cross-device sharing software installed. In Vivaldi I would like the ability to share links using nearby share via the Windows share menu, bypassing the need for Microsoft Edge or messaging platforms to share links to nearby Windows devices. A two-click process would be acceptable, and integration into the right-click menu is not necessary.
