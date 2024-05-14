last edited by

Recently some pages fail to load in Vivaldi stable release on Linux. On Vivaldi for Android there is no such problem, these sites load fine. Some weeks ago they worked fine on previous versions of Vivaldi.

The page is loading for 10-20 seconds then I get an error page saying "ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED".

In the log I see:

[384724:384735:0514/114527.214566:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(879)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -100

I tried with a clean profile without extensions, same problem.

Some example sites that fail:

https://smartshake.com

https://flirc.tv

https://www.pannonborbolt.hu