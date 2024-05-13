I want the Vivaldi sync feature
-
Thangmurad
*I want Vivaldi sync feature like other browsers. Just log in to your Google account to sync all data. While Vivaldi can only synchronize data from vivaldi account, it cannot synchronize data from google account. Although Vivaldi surprised me with its interface and lightness. Its smooth, but the sync feature is making me think twice *
-
@Thangmurad As Vivaldi is not Google's browser, it is not allowed to use Google Sync.
And Vivaldi is not going to pay yearly fees to Google to be able to access service of a competitor browser.
-
@Thangmurad said in I want the Vivaldi sync feature:
sync feature like other browsers
Which one can sync with Google? Chromium + Chrome can access Google Sync.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG
Not completely sure but I think the FF sync works the same way as Vivaldi.
-
@greybeard said in I want the Vivaldi sync feature:
FF sync works the same way as Vivaldi.
Yes, but only for Mozilla browsers.
All browsers not allowed by Google are excluded from Google Sync.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG Thought so. I don’t have FF on my iPad so I can’t check.
-
Thangmurad
@greybeard exactly. I tried it and it synchronized data from my GG account via Vivaldi, although manually, hopefully in the future there will soon be an official and automatic synchronization method
-
@greybeard any browser I know works that way.. only sync with their service.
One exception could be the vanilla chromium browsers which rely on chrome sync (I mean, also Brave and Opera likely can't sync with google servers anymore because have their services).
But I think now google restricted their sync to chrome, but can't verify this.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
Google Sync is only accessible to Google Chrome.
While they originally did allow other clients to access the Sync API (by generating an API key built into the client and sent with every request to Google API servers), they have not allowed that for several years.
(And this means that independent Chromium builds are not allowed, either, as they don't have the API permissions.)
So, each client must implement their own Sync system, with their own login system; In Vivaldi's case by logging into a Vivaldi.net account.
-
@yngve Some more advanced extensions like uBlock Origin and Tampermonkey actually support browser sync. I'm assuming here that this is the "Extension settings" data type and this feature is inherited from Google Sync API?
From what I've read the amount of data per extension is very limited (1MB?), but at least it will allow sync of extension settings, even if it seems it has to be triggered manually.
Useful to know in case someone's not aware of this though
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck I have no idea about how they implement that.
My guess, though, is that they have their own independent sync service, unless they are able to piggy-back on the defined sync methods (they can't add new ones to the Chromium list (that would require extensive modifications in the C++ code).
-
@yngve The data is definitely in Vivaldi Sync
{ ... "MTIME": "2024-04-26 11:59:07 +02", "NAME": "encrypted", "NON_UNIQUE_NAME": "encrypted", "ORIGINATOR_CACHE_GUID": "", "ORIGINATOR_CLIENT_ITEM_ID": "", "PARENT_ID": "", "RECIPIENT_PUBLIC_KEY": {}, "SERVER_DEFINED_UNIQUE_TAG": "", "SPECIFICS": { "extension_setting": { "extension_id": "dhdgffkkebhmkfjojejmpbldmpobfkfo", "key": "dc2c3f6f-cd4f-45f7-99c9-e941105651a6@v2", "value": "\"{\\\"url\\\":\\\"https://greasyfork.org/scripts/457399-vivaldi-forum-tweaks/code/Vivaldi%20Forum%20Tweaks.user.js\\\",\\\"options\\\":{},\\\"uuid\\\":\\\"dc2c3f6f-cd4f-45f7-99c9-e941105651a6\\\",\\\"lastModified\\\":1714125484332}\"" } }, "metadata": { "acked_sequence_number": "0", ... }, "modelType": "Extension settings" }
dhdgffkkebhmkfjojejmpbldmpobfkfois Tampermonkey.
https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/api/storage#property-sync