Google Sync is only accessible to Google Chrome.

While they originally did allow other clients to access the Sync API (by generating an API key built into the client and sent with every request to Google API servers), they have not allowed that for several years.

(And this means that independent Chromium builds are not allowed, either, as they don't have the API permissions.)

So, each client must implement their own Sync system, with their own login system; In Vivaldi's case by logging into a Vivaldi.net account.