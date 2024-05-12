Ive been trying to figure out what exactly is causing tab previews popping up randomly when Im trying to type text and in my most recent search I have stumbled over this reddit post of a somewhat related issue. Since I havent been able to find a post on that in this forum yet, I thought I would include it, as that issue at least seems to be consistently reproducible and is affecting many people.

Basically, it seems that finishing marking text close to the address bar causes the tab preview above to pop up and it wont go away until hovering over that tab (see video in reddit post).

My issue defers from this by happening a bit more randomly. It often occurs when I go on a bit of a research trip through google and type things in the google page (!) top search bar or even the browser address bar. It sometimes even happens when marking text in the google page top search bar, but it is different from the issue in the post by not being quite as static and only occurring when in tab stacks (which is a LOT since I have 'open new related tab in same tab stack' turned on). What I mean by not quite as static is that - while with the other issue you need to hover directly over the popped up preview's tab - here a little waving around the cursor over the address bar and sometimes having to get a little closer to the tabs of the tab stack themselves or even just hovering over other tabs does the trick.

Sadly, I cant get much more precise than this as this issue is (as I said) much less predictable and not always reproducible. But I thought I might post this anyway as there is a good chance both of these issues are somehow connected and there might be someone out there having some kind of tip as to what could help alleviate the problem. I cant even really tell you how long this has been going on, I just know that it has been for multiple months.

I know that technically disabling previews would of course take care of the issue, but I am trying to avoid that as it is a useful feature. The way its going right now though, I might really have to do that since the amount of times the previews block my address bar so that I cant see what Im typing is starting to far outweigh the amount of times previews save me from clicking the wrong tab. Any insight is appreciated.

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 2bc631ece7a502a3603cad789b1673bbb8b68bfa

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3447)