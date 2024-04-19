Hi Vivaldi community

Weird issue here, when I select text that is "close" to the left edge, the tab thumbnails of my left hand vertical tabs activate.

Reproduced on 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (arm64) on latest macOS on two different machines. Both systems do not sync the settings, these are completely independent profiles.

I also confirmed that it can happen on a windows machine, although it appears to be more rare.

To reproduce:

Tab Bar position: Left

Tab Options: Show Popup Thumbnails, Show Tab Thumbnails

Open a few tabs, so the bar is populated a fair bit.

Navigate to a page with text without a big margin to the left. Mobile Wikipedia works, for example: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vivaldi_(web_browser)

The content part of my browser window is just under 1400px, the text has a left margin of 4-5cm to the tab bar.

Select the second paragraph of the article by click-dragging the mouse cursor from the end of the paragraph to the beginning, release mouse button and move curser slightly back into the area of the selected text.

BOOM, the tab preview (one tab or for stacks, does not matter) opens without the cursor ever touching the tab bar.

It sounds minor, but selecting text is common and the tab stack previews can become quite large. This requires mouse acrobatics to close the preview again before continuing to work with a site.

I have a video of it, need to figure out how to post this best. Let me know if you also have this behavior, it's been bugging me for a few updates now...

Have a great weekend,

Philipp