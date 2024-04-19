Bug Tabs on left, thumbnails show when selecting text in website
Hi Vivaldi community
Weird issue here, when I select text that is "close" to the left edge, the tab thumbnails of my left hand vertical tabs activate.
Reproduced on 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (arm64) on latest macOS on two different machines. Both systems do not sync the settings, these are completely independent profiles.
I also confirmed that it can happen on a windows machine, although it appears to be more rare.
To reproduce:
Tab Bar position: Left
Tab Options: Show Popup Thumbnails, Show Tab Thumbnails
Open a few tabs, so the bar is populated a fair bit.
Navigate to a page with text without a big margin to the left. Mobile Wikipedia works, for example: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vivaldi_(web_browser)
The content part of my browser window is just under 1400px, the text has a left margin of 4-5cm to the tab bar.
Select the second paragraph of the article by click-dragging the mouse cursor from the end of the paragraph to the beginning, release mouse button and move curser slightly back into the area of the selected text.
BOOM, the tab preview (one tab or for stacks, does not matter) opens without the cursor ever touching the tab bar.
It sounds minor, but selecting text is common and the tab stack previews can become quite large. This requires mouse acrobatics to close the preview again before continuing to work with a site.
I have a video of it, need to figure out how to post this best. Let me know if you also have this behavior, it's been bugging me for a few updates now...
Have a great weekend,
Philipp
@erpel Hi, I can't reproduce this here, on Win10 x64, using a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.6 Stable.
I think a video might help. I like this service:
https://wormhole.app
Testing in a clean profile is kind of required for submitting bugs, see:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Oh I see, I think I can reproduce now. Thing is you need to open enough tabs on the left so they are in line with the end of the selection. Don't even need to end the selection outside the text in some cases.
"Show Tab Thumbnails" does not seem to matter.
"Popup thumbnails" are default.
Weird bug, kind of an edge case but would be annoying if using side tabs.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
Reported as VB-105745.
Thank you for looking at it and reproducing. I included a link to this forum post in the report, so your video should be available to whoever looks at this.
Looking forward to it maybe getting fixed
Best
Philipp
@erpel said in Bug Tabs on left, thumbnails show when selecting text in website:
VB-105745
Thanks, I confirmed the issue in the tracker.
Apparently this is a regression in 6.6 - it does not happen in 6.5.
It also happens in 6.7 which is just around the corner. I doubt this will make it into the first release though.
so your video should be available
It's not a video, it's an animated WEBP