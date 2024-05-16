@Pesala

Said:

Some users download a lot of files.

Most of the users who interact with the internet daily download a lot of files on a daily basis.

The Download Panel can get cluttered.

What does it matter if you don't browse the download panel as if they were tabs.

Having to open file manager multiple times

All people who download and interact with a lot of files on a daily basis should have a good file manager open all day long.

to different folders

Alternatives:

1.- Use a single folder and then distribute to different folders, which is my case.

2.- Use different folders and download to them directly each time a file is downloaded.

In any of those cases, you should use in file explorer "pinned" tabs with those folders for quick access.

I recommend "FreeCommander", but in the forum you can find other very good file explorers.

https://freecommander.com

Removing files from the list of downloaded files does not remove them from the folder to which they were saved..

Of course and logically not, since Vivaldi is a browser and not a File explorer.

Or do we want all other software used in the OS to be incorporated into Vivaldi so that it is not "inefficient" to work on a daily basis?