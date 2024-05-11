Picture-in-Picture window in Wayland does not stays on top of other windows.
Hello,
I'm using Pop_OS 22.04 with Wayland and the Picture in Picture window does not stays on top of other windows.
I reported this as a bug, which got the code VB-105758, but no update yet
Is anyone else having a similar issue?
This is an example of the issue:
@leandrojmp
Hi, VB-105758 is not confirmed.
I checked this with Chromium 124 and Chrome, it does not work there too.
I don`t use Wayland so I guess it is not relevant in this case.
Maybe other user can verify this on Linux, I don't use PiP normally.
@mib2berlin Thanks, I will wait to see if anyone has this issue and the bug can be confirmed.
For me is happening only on Pop OS, on Mac this does not happens and the picture in picture works without any issue.
@leandrojmp
One developer test your report and cant confirm but he was on macOS.
I guess this is Linux only and add a comment to the report, if the next tester use Windows the report gets closed as it work there too.
Cheers, mib
Yeah, something is weird.
I've tested on an Ubuntu 22.04 also on Wayland and it worked.
It seems that this is specific to Pop OS.
@leandrojmp
We have some Pop OS user here, if it happen only there it is not a Vivaldi bug. It work on Opensuse too.
You can search for PopOS issues with PiP with other Chromium browsers, Brave or something.
I guess you are not the only one.
Cheers, mib
@leandrojmp
I will close the bug report for now, this is not a Vivaldi issue.
Cheers, mib
leandrojmp
Just an update, I've installed the latest version of Brave browser to test it and the Picture in Picture works as expected.
Both Vivaldi and Brave seems to be using the same Chromium version, 124.
So PiP works on Brave, but not on Vivaldi, isn't this a Vivaldi issue?
@mib2berlin said in Picture-in-Picture window in Wayland does not stays on top of other windows.:
I will close the bug report for now, this is not a Vivaldi issue.
If it works on other Chromium based browser on the same Chromium version on the same system, but it does not work on Vivaldi, shouldn't this at least be investigated?
@leandrojmp
Argh, a few minutes to late.
Yes, I reopen the report and will add a comment for other testers.
@mib2berlin I can capture some screencast to show this working in Brave, but not on Vivaldi if needed.
@leandrojmp
No, this is not needed.
I guess the Vivaldi team have a PopOS user or setup a VM with it to test those issues.
You cant test all Linux distros but PopOS is not a niche distribution, it should work there.