[Window Panel] "Click current tab to switch to last active tab" functionality
This Tab Bar functionality is desperately missing in the Window Panel.
@npro I don’t see how that could work. Single-click in the Window Panel is used for tab selection, or to activate the tab if this setting in enabled:Activate with Single-click
@Pesala said in [Window Panel] "Click current tab to switch to last active tab":
Like it does with the Tab Bar. If you enable single-click to select, then obviously there is also double-click available for something like that.