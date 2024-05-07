Anytime I open the manual translation Tool (the one accessible from the sidebar panel), I wonder: what was the last term that was translated? I'm not a neuro-scientist, but I expect to improve long-term memory of vocabulary by reading the last term again.

So I vote for persitent translation inputs & outputs for desktop and mobile versions

... I see, there is a history for translations. Well, maybe I should use that, but it's not as comfortable as the idea of a persistent "last result".