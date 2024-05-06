Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The idea is that you can easily right-click on the current tab and do `Add domain as Workpspace Rule" or something along the line, allowing the user to create a new rule based on various ways that match the current tab
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.