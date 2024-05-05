Browser crashed without any crash logs, deleted my whole history
My browser crashed twice yesterday, and after the crash my whole browser history went poof. I checked the crashpad folder and nothing.
One thing that has my suspicion is that this happened after my macbook storage became nearly full, and after I got some space freed it didn't happen again. However I think there should be some kind of safeguarding measure to keep ppls history from just disappearing, and I also find it strange there's no crash log.
@misterms The history is being saved in your profile. Make regular backups of your profile to have a way to restore Vivaldi should you lose tabs/history. In fact you should make regular snapshots/backups of your whole drive. Is time machine still a thing on macOS? That would help in such cases.