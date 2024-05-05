Single letter bookmark nickname does not work since
This problem has existed since version 6.5.3206.50 (linux-arch).
Bug:
When I click on the url bar and type a letter, it highlight the search option instead of selecting the bookmark with matched nickname. If I hit backspace to clear the highlight and type a letter, it will work.
I used this function all the time so I am stuck at version 6.5.3206.48 (version before the bug was introduced).
I read other posts reporting same problem in Windows and wonder if this bug will ever be fixed.
note: changing drop down priority does not fix.
Is a known bug in Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24.
First time in address field it works, second time it kicsk in search engine
//EDIT: I saw ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/752639
"I inspected bug tracker and saw a fix was done at Sunday, wait for next release of 6.7 Stable or Snapshot."
Thanks for replying and sorry for posting it on Windows forum. I thought I deleted the post
Glad to hear that there will be a fix soon and can't wait to download it.