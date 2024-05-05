This problem has existed since version 6.5.3206.50 (linux-arch).

Bug:

When I click on the url bar and type a letter, it highlight the search option instead of selecting the bookmark with matched nickname. If I hit backspace to clear the highlight and type a letter, it will work.

I used this function all the time so I am stuck at version 6.5.3206.48 (version before the bug was introduced).

I read other posts reporting same problem in Windows and wonder if this bug will ever be fixed.

note: changing drop down priority does not fix.