V 6.7 | Crashes at Start
Crashing Again and again and again and again....... so what's the story?
Vivaldi crashing on startup - again !! Something is definitely wrong. The last time I reported this, along with a number of other users, I had to rebuild Vivaldi. That took a lot of time & really intruded on my workflow. I thought w the new last minute fixes, all would normalize.... and for a while, it did.
But here it is again! Now what am I supposed to do? I'm currently on Edge which doesn't seem to have this drop out problem but not where I want to be.
BTW, Google/Chrome is working, too so this seems to be a Vivaldi problem, sorry to say.
What's going on? Please fix or tell me how to fix. I'm lost w/o my Vivaldi. TIA
@janrif You use 6.7.3329.24?
@janrif
Hi,
I guess You are using something that brakes V
Others and Me, manage many profiles without problems.
@DoctorG Thank you for your reply.
To be sure I could answer accurately, I just re-installed .24 in a separate location. It loaded in and, immediately after email downloaded; i.e. almost immediately; crashed as before.
@Zalex108 Thank you for your observation. It's obvious that there is something getting in Vivaldi's way. Of course, you are correct about many who don't have this problem -- including you -- there are also many others who are reporting the exact same problem I am reporting here so there is a common cause.
My hard drives and memory are all healthy. Even if I clear cache & cookies & history, the problem persists.
Maybe it's am extension but I don't know how to load a "clean" version w/o any extensions. It probably can be done by run command but I don't know what that command would be.
If you can help me with that, maybe we/I can solve the problem for myself & others. Thank you.
You can Run V from Command Line or create a special Shortcut with a Switch
--disable-extensions
Thank you but what is the complete command? What happens after: c:\users\jan>
-
@janrif Run cmd.exe (commandline app)
Run command:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Thank you for the info @DoctorG so to be sure the command line would be something like this:
run cmd.exe c:\users\jan\appdata\local\vivaldi\application\vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions
@janrif Sorry, i explained not good.
- Start cmd.exe in Windows Start menu
- Copy next command line
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
- Paste in command line window
- hit Return
If Vivaldi starts a extension caused the issue in your profile 8without the command switch).
-
@DoctorG You are explaining very well. I have the problem but I think I followed the instructions correctly. The result was that Vivaldi opened, email started downloading and vivaldi closed exactly as before so I guess the issue does not involve extensions. Thank you for all your time & help.
-
I am also having a problem with the latest update on windows 11. The previous update I had the problem show up where Vivaldi would not launch and I had the 64bit version. I downgraded to the 32bit version of Vivaldi and the 32bit worked fine. With the most recent update it updated to the 32bit version and that has now ceased to work and am very disappointed. I have gone through everything they say to check I have completely removed and reinstalled several times. I use Vivaldi on my phone no issues, I'm at a complete lose.
To anyone affected by a start up crash,
- Quit Vivaldi.
- Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog.
- Paste
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reportsinto it and press Enter to open the Crash reports folder.
- Delete every file inside.
- Start the browser.
- Once it has crashed, return to the reports folder.
- Attach any reports that gets generated using this form.
Your issue will be prioritized.
Thank you. Done & waiting......
Summary: STARTUPCRASH6.7 Key: VB-106321 Project: Vivaldi Browser Environment: Vivaldi version: v6.7 snapshot
Operating System: Windows 11 (x86 64bit)
Device model:
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/125.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Edg/125.0.0.0
Attachments: c5800875-105a-4218-8bcf-b52e752d7f92.dmp
STARTUPCRASH6.7